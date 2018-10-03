Georgetown Issues Statement BACKING Professor Who Said White Republican Men Should Be Murdered, Castrated

As covered by The Daily Wire on Monday, vocal anti-Trumper and Georgetown University professor Christine Fair took to social media to advocate for the murder and castration of white Republican men.

“Look at thus [sic] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes,” wrote Fair, reacting to a video of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, assessing sexual assault allegations leveled at Kavanaugh last month.

Georgetown, though, is sticking up for Fair.

“The views of faculty members expressed in their private capacities are their own and not the views of the University. Our policy does not prohibit speech based on the person presenting ideas or the content of those ideas, even when those ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable,” University spokesman Matt Hill told Western Journal by email. – READ MORE

Fair’s Twitter page has a banner that reads, “DON’T GRAB MY P*SSY.” “She also runs a blog called ShitMenSay where she doxxes people. It’s about ‘accountability,’ she claims,” the Independent Sentinel reports.- READ MORE