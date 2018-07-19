George Will calls Trump ‘sad, embarrassing wreck of a man’

Conservative columnist George Will on Tuesday called President Trump a “sad, embarrassing wreck of a man” in criticizing his performance at this week’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Will said Republicans should be embarrassed by Trump’s remarks at the summit Helsinki, Finland, in which he attacked the special counsel investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election, let various comments by Putin stand without question and cast doubt on the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies, seemingly putting equal weight on the word of the Russian leader.

Trump sought to walk back some of his remarks on Tuesday, saying he misspoke at the press conference.

“America’s child president had a play date with a KGB alumnus, who surely enjoyed providing day care,” Will writes in a Washington Post column. “It was a useful, because illuminating, event: Now we shall see how many Republicans retain a capacity for embarrassment.”

Will writes that Trump, “who bandies the phrase ‘America First,’” put himself first and the U.S.’s interests last during his time spent with Putin. He then goes on to list some of the critical comments Trump received regarding his summit from Republican lawmakers, such as Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and John McCain (Ariz.). – READ MORE

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed conservative columnist George Will on Friday for his op-ed urging Americans to vote against Republicans in November.

In a tweet, Ingraham responded to a post of Will’s op-ed in the Washington Post arguing that “Republican caucuses must be substantially reduced,” calling the writer’s words “sad and petty.”

Ingraham’s tweet came after Will penned a scathing op-ed urging voters to turn against the party whose president and vice president he has frequently criticized.

“Ryan and many other Republicans have become the president’s poodles, not because James Madison’s system has failed but because today’s abject careerists have failed to be worthy of it,” Will wrote, referring to Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.). – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1