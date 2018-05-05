George Washington U. Students Petition to Get Rid of ‘Offensive’ Colonials Mascot

More than 200 George Washington University students have signed a petition calling for the school to adopt a new mascot and nickname because the current moniker, Colonials, is “extremely offensive.”

“The historically, negatively-charged figure of Colonials has too deep a connection to colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression,” the petition reads.

It suggests alternative nicknames such as “Hippos” or “Riverhorses.”

The Colonials mascot was adopted in 1926 to honor the school’s namesake, George Washington, and is intended as a reference to colonial America and the Continental Army.

The petition reads: We, as students of the George Washington University, believe it is of great exigence that the University changes its official mascot. The use of “Colonials,” no matter how innocent the intention, is received as extremely offensive by not only students of the University, but the nation and world at large. The historically, negatively-charged figure of Colonials has too deep a connection to colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression. Alternative nickname recommendations are “Hippos,” “Revolutionaries”, or “Riverhorses.” – READ MORE

