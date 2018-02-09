George W. Bush thinks ‘there’s pretty clear evidence’ Russia meddled in 2016 US election

Former President George W. Bush said on Thursday that “there’s pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled” in the 2016 American presidential election.

While never mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Bush appeared to be pushing back on Trump’s decisions on immigration, as well as trying to have warmed relations with Russia.

“There’s pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled,” Bush said at a talk in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. “Whether they affected the outcome is another question.”

Bush also said that “it’s problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system. Our democracy is only as good as people trust the results.” – READ MORE

NBC News conducted an interview with Obama era Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cybersecurity chief Jeanette Manfra Wednesday, then tweeted out a largely inconsequential revelation from last year as “BREAKING” news.

“We saw a targeting of 21 states and an exceptionally small number of them were actually successfully penetrated,” Manfra told NBC’s Cynthia McFadden, adding that she had “no doubt” Russia’s government was involved.

The “breaking” story was quickly picked up by sister network CNBC, the New York Post, The Hill, the New York Daily News – whose headline included “U.S. official confirms for first time” – GQ, the Washington Examiner, and other news outlets around the world.

But there was nothing in the statement by Manfra – a holdover career civil servant who once served in the Obama White House and as counselor to Obama’s DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson – that could be characterized as “breaking news.” Manfra herself, then merely acting deputy undersecretary of cyber security, testified before the Senate Intelligence committee in June that 21 electoral systems had been “targeted” by the Russians. – READ MORE