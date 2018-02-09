George W. Bush Praises Cheap Labor Immigration: ‘We Ought to Say Thank You and Welcome Them’

Former President George W. Bush praised the inflow of illegal and legal immigrants to the United States, saying Americans should “say ‘Thank you’” to migrants and “welcome them.”

Addressing a summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Bush criticized President Trump’s decision to end the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which gave temporary amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens.

“America’s their home,” Bush said, according to the Associated Press. “They’ve got to get it fixed.”

Bush also explained how he tried to pass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens during his time in the White House, echoing the talking points often used by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and big business lobby to continue the inflow of more than one million mostly low-skilled illegal and legal immigrants to the country every year.

“There are people willing to do jobs that Americans won’t do,” Bush told his Arab audience. “Americans don’t want to pick cotton at 105 degrees (Fahrenheit), but there are [migrant] people who want put food on their family’s tables and are willing to do that. We ought to say thank you and welcome them.” – READ MORE

Former President George W. Bush said on Thursday that “there’s pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled” in the 2016 American presidential election.

While never mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Bush appeared to be pushing back on Trump’s decisions on immigration, as well as trying to have warmed relations with Russia.

“There’s pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled,” Bush said at a talk in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. “Whether they affected the outcome is another question.”

Bush also said that “it’s problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system. Our democracy is only as good as people trust the results.” – READ MORE