George W. Bush Cheers Protests as Sign of ‘Strength’

Former President George W. Bush cheered the nationwide protests Tuesday, suggesting they are a show of “strength.”

SFGATE quoted Bush saying, “It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future.”

In his written statement, Bush wrote, “It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country.”

Paragraphs later, he wrote, “Many doubt the justice of our country, and with good reason. Black people see the repeated violation of their rights without an urgent and adequate response from American institutions.” – READ MORE

