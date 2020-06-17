George Takei: ‘When You Defend So-Called Biological Sex, You Sound Scientifically Ignorant’

“Star Trek” actor and noted LGBT activist George Takei issued a veiled swipe at author J.K. Rowling this week when he said that those who defend “so-called biological sex” are actually scientifically ignorant.

“When you defend so-called ‘biological sex,’ you sound scientifically ignorant and you elevate transphobia,” the actor tweeted.

While becoming a social media star throughout the past decade, George Takei has issued multiple incendiary, far-left statements. During the controversy over standing for the National Anthem, the actor compared it to North Korea, prompting severe backlash online. – READ MORE

