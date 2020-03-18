George Takei urges his Twitter followers to report Trump for ‘stroking racism’ by calling coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’

Actor George Takei of Star Trek fame just became the latest Hollywood star to have a full meltdown over President Donald Trump correctly referring to coronavirus as a disease that originated in China, claiming that doing this is “racist.”

Takei urged his 2.9 million followers to report Trump to Twitter for violating the social media’s guidelines by “stroking racism” with a tweet the president posted yesterday.

Do me a favor and report this tweet. Trump is stoking racism. @jack may not do anything, but people should let @Twitter know it’s not acceptable. https://t.co/ongaXpn4od — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2020

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus,” Trump had written. “We will be stronger than ever before!” – READ MORE

