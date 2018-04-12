George Stephanopoulos’ wife joked anchor thought Matt Lauer’s secret lock button was ‘good idea’

After a string of TV hosts and anchors have been accused of sexual assault and harassment, Stephanopoulos, who co-hosts “Good Morning America,” has jokingly been referred to as the “last man standing” in morning TV.

The “Go Ask Ali” author also revealed what she and Stephanopoulos thought after learning about Matt Lauer’s firing and the alleged button he had on his desk to lock his office door.

“[Stephanopoulos] thought it would be great because he could keep everyone out of his way and just do his work,” she said.

In addition to Lauer, CBS’ Charlie Rose was given the boot after several women accused him of sexual harassment. – READ MORE

