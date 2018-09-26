George Stephanopoulos slammed for saying Trump always sides with men on sexual misconduct claims

Bill Clinton spokesperson-turned ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has been called out for hypocrisy after a combative interview with press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday, when the “Good Morning America” star accused President Trump of always siding with men when it comes to sexual misconduct claims.

“It is absolutely amazing that Stephanopoulos has the gall to say it seems like President Trump is always siding with the men when it comes to accusations of sexual impropriety and sexual assault given his work in the Clinton administration,” conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News.

The interview started off with a series of questions about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein before the conversation shifted to the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“The president consistently, every single time, takes the side of the man,” Stephanopoulos said. – READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE