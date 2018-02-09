George Soros revealed as key funder in big-money campaign to thwart Brexit

Left-wing billionaire George Soros is pumping hundreds of thousands of dollars into a campaign looking to sabotage British voters’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union.

The U.K. Daily Telegraph first reported late Wednesday that Soros has delivered £400,000 ($560,000) to the anti-Brexit “Best for Britain” campaign via his Open Society Foundations.

He also hosted big-money donors at his London home as part of the group’s goal to raise support to nix the implementation of the Brexit referendum.

Best for Britain is currently led by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown — a fomer diplomat and U.N. deputy secretary-general — and is reportedly planning a massive ad campaign to push for a second referendum to make voters rethink the decision to leave the E.U. – READ MORE

The White House’s petitions page is finally back online after a major update, and one of the biggest targets after the revamp could be liberal financier George Soros.

A petition called “Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations’ assets under RICO and NDAA law” on whitehouse.gov has already gathered over 150,000 signatures.

That’s well more than the 100,000 signatures needed to qualify for a response from the president.

The petition states that “George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State (sic).”

It also notes that Soros “has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government.” – READ MORE