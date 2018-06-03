George Soros Pulls Out of San Diego’s District Attorney Race

A political action committee launched and bankrolled by liberal billionaire George Soros is pulling out of San Diego’s district attorney race.

The California Justice & Public Safety PAC, which was established by Soros to support Geneviéve Jones-Wright, a far-left public defender, recently pulled an advertisement depicting District Attorney Summer Stephan as having a backlog of rape kits that needed to be tested. The ad came under fire for being false and misleading.

Now, the PAC is leaving the race entirely. Soros’s PAC has cancelled all future advertisements in support of Jones-Wright, according to television station managers in the region.

Jones-Wright, who in early May that she was “thrilled” to have the support of Soros, now has been dealt a major blow with the withdrawal of all upcoming media spots. – READ MORE

