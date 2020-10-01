George Soros Intervenes Again, This Time Pumping $1.5 Million Into Los Angeles County D.A. Race

A campaign report reveals philanthropist George Soros is funding efforts to replace Los Angeles County’s district attorney with a more progressive alternative in November. The New York billionaire recently made a $1.5 million contribution to a political action committee backing the reform-minded challenger, according to the Friday filing. Soros previously bankrolled the same PAC during the 2018 election cycle when it had targeted several other prosecutor races in California.

Prominent organizers and national donors who favor sweeping criminal justice reforms are involved with the L.A. County contest. The election will determine the direction of the largest prosecutor’s office in the United States. With more than ten million residents, L.A. is the nation’s most populous county. It is also home to America’s biggest jail system.

The two-term incumbent is Democrat Jackie Lacey, L.A. County’s first black district attorney, who has the support of law enforcement unions and many politicians that make up the local political establishment. However, some elected officials, like U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu, withdrew their endorsements after nationwide calls for systemic change recently intensified.

According to an independent expenditure report, the California Justice and Public Safety PAC received Soros’ massive donation on Thursday, September 24. The document also indicated the committee spent more than $930,000 on television and digital advertisements supporting Lacey’s opponent, Democrat George Gascón. – READ MORE

