George Soros-funded app helps illegal immigrants avoid arrest
The group behind the app, Notifica (Notify), is called United We Dream and was founded by an organization that receives funding from U.S. taxpayers.
“This app is pretty outrageous,” Judicial Watch Director of Research Chris Farrell told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Thursday. “It provides notice to their friends and family, it alerts their attorney.”
Users of the app can set up automated alerts that warn them of an encounter a family member, lawyer or others may have with an immigration enforcement official. – READ MORE
Billionaire investor George Soros is reportedly funding a smartphone app to help illegal immigrants avoid federal immigration authorities.
