George Soros accuses Facebook of working to re-elect Trump: report

Left-wing billionaire George Soros has accused Facebook of helping to re-elect Donald Trump leading up to the 2020 election.

Soros, 89, made the comments during a speech in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday. He accused the social media giant of working to re-elect Trump during this year’s election campaign in exchange for protection.

“Facebook will work to re-elect Trump and Trump will protect Facebook,” the Hungarian-born U.S. investor said, according to Politico. “It makes me very concerned about the outcome of 2020.”

A Facebook company spokesman responded to Politico, saying “This is just plain wrong.”

On Jan. 9, Facebook announced that it would continue to let politicians run advertisements and would not police the truthfulness of the messages posted.

“Ultimately, we don’t think decisions about political ads should be made by private companies,” Rob Leathern, Facebook’s director of product management, said at the time. – READ MORE