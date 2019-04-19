George Mason University President Has ‘Painful’ News For Students Upset With Kavanaugh Hiring

George Mason University students upset about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh teaching a class in England this Summer have, in so many words, been told by president Angel Cabrera to take a hike.

“The hiring of Kavanaugh threatens the mental well-being of all survivors on this campus,” a female student told The College Fix at the time.

According to HuffPost, GMU president Angel Cabrera told students that while he understands they are upset about Kavanaugh’s hiring, the university will not reverse course.

“Even if the outcome is painful, what’s at stake is very, very important for the integrity of the university,” Cabrera said during a two-hour town hall, prompting gasps from the audience.

Students have been fighting hard to get Kavanaugh kicked off the faculty and his three-year teaching contract terminated.