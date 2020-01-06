George Lopez jokes about assassinating President Trump in response to report of Iranian bounty

Comedian George Lopez made (what appears to be) a joke about assassinating President Donald Trump in response to reports that Iran has placed a bounty on Trump’s head, according to the Daily Caller.

Lopez made the comment in an Instagram post on a page called Chicano Worldstar. The post is a video clip with the caption “Iran ‘offers $80 million bounty for Donald Trump’s head’ after death of general.”

On the post, Lopez commented “We’ll do it for half.”

Lopez’s comment caused outrage among conservatives, some of whom posted it on Twitter and tagged the Secret Service and others who wondered how such a comment would be received differently in mainstream media if it was directed at former President Barack Obama. – READ MORE