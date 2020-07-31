George Floyd Hologram To Be Projected Onto Confederate Statues Throughout The South

Share:

A George Floyd hologram memorial will be touring Confederate monuments in the South after making its debut Tuesday night at the heavily graffitied statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.

Members of Floyd’s family attended the public launch of the hologram, which depicts lights converging like fireflies into an image of George Floyd’s name and face. Created by the George Floyd Foundation and Change.org, the display is part of “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” which aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.