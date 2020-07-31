George Floyd Hologram To Be Projected Onto Confederate Statues Throughout The South

A George Floyd hologram memorial will be touring Confederate monuments in the South after making its debut Tuesday night at the heavily graffitied statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.

Amazing hologram of George Floyd in Richmond. You can hear the Floyd Family speaking in the background. #richmond #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/0uFK7ePsAc — pace (@ReggiePace) July 28, 2020

The foundation created by George Floyd’s family has launched a new initiative to project a hologram of Floyd at a handful of Confederate monuments throughout the South https://t.co/D9GWPtfys5 pic.twitter.com/XhlegI5Ghh — CNN (@CNN) July 29, 2020

Members of Floyd’s family attended the public launch of the hologram, which depicts lights converging like fireflies into an image of George Floyd’s name and face. Created by the George Floyd Foundation and Change.org, the display is part of “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project,” which aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.” – READ MORE

