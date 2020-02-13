George Conway calls for Trump to be impeached…again

George Conway, the Republican lawyer who is married to White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway, penned a new oped for the The Washington Post this week in which he called for Donald Trump to be impeached again.

Conway wrote that it almost seemed as if Trump was “competing” for the “ignominious fate” of being impeached for a second time. He argued that Trump’s latest impeachable offense stems from removing Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from office. Both of them had testified against Trump in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

As Trump removed Vindman from the National Security Council (NSC), he tweeted that he was “insubordinate” and “reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly.”

….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Conway sited this tweet as proof that Trump removed Vindman from the NSC as revenge for his testimony. He wrote that if Trump was impeached in the House for obstruction, “there should be no doubt that punishing witnesses for complying with subpoenas and giving truthful testimony about presidential misconduct should make for a high crime or misdemeanor as well.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --