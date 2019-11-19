George Conway blasts Nikki Haley, says her ‘shameless’ Trump defense is ‘trashy’

George Conway ratcheted up his vicious rhetoric toward former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley after she criticized him over his barrage of attacks targeting Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Conway, the outspoken anti-Trump husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, called Stefanik “lying trash” after she had accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of trying to “silence” her during last Friday’s public impeachment hearing, during which Schiff prevented her from asking questions to former U.S. diplomat Marie Yovanovitch per House rules.

This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone “trash”. #Pathetichttps://t.co/gMvEzxm3RC — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 18, 2019

Haley knocked the attorney on Monday, calling his attacks on Stefanik “uncalled for and disgusting.”

“Oh, @NikkiHaley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, @realDonaldTrump, was a “truthful” man. *That’s* the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic—utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty,” Conway wrote.

Oh, @NikkiHaley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, @realDonaldTrump, was a “truthful” man. *That’s* the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic—utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty. https://t.co/xX0bf9uwpH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 18, 2019

That was in reference to Haley’s defense of President Trump, where she said he had always been “truthful” to her when asked if her former boss was a “truthful” person. – READ MORE