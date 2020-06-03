George Clooney launches attack on America: says U.S. has a racism ‘pandemic’ that ‘infects all of us’

Hollywood star George Clooney, a notorious liberal, just responded to the death of George Floyd with a brutal attack on America, going so far as to declare that “anti-black racism” is this country’s pandemic.

“The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we’ve grown as a country from our original sin of slavery,” Clooney wrote in a piece for The Daily Beast. “The fact that we aren’t actually buying and selling other human beings anymore is not a badge of honor. We need systemic change in our law enforcement and in our criminal justice system. We need policymakers and politicians that reflect basic fairness to all of their citizens equally. Not leaders that stoke hatred and violence as if the idea of shooting looters could ever be anything less than a racial dog whistle. Bull Connor was more subtle.”

“This is our pandemic,” he added. “It infects all of us, and in 400 years we’ve yet to find a vaccine. It seems we’ve stopped even looking for one and we just try to treat the wound on an individual basis.”

Clooney ended his op-ed by pleading with his fans to vote in the November election, clearly hoping that his shaming of America would help bring Joe Biden to power over Donald Trump. – READ MORE

