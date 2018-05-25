General Says US Military in ‘Boxer’s Stance’ in Case Kim Responds to Canceled Summit

The U.S. military is “ready to respond” should North Korea respond aggressively to President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his summit with Kim Jong Un, a senior defense official revealed Thursday.

“Right now we are in a level of good readiness. We’re in a boxer’s stance. We’re ready to respond. We’ll see what develops over the next few days,” Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie, director of the U.S. military’s Joint Staff, explained to reporters.

“If any provocative actions occur from (North Korea), we will certainly, in concert with our allies and partners in the region, be ready for it.”

“We are ready to fight tonight. That’s always been the case,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White added, with McKenzie stressing that the U.S. military is maintaining its usually high level of vigilance.

“It is not a heightened state of vigilance. It is the normal state of vigilance that we maintain,” he said, explaining that the military watches North Korea carefully because they “have proven to be unpredictable in the past.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1