General Replacing Soleimani Was Named Terrorist Entity By Obama Administration, Bragged U.S. Troops Have Suffered More Losses Than Iran

Brigadier Gen. Esmail Ghani, 62, the man replacing Qassem Soleimani as leader of the Quds force, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, has bragged of his country’s supposed advantage over the united States, boasting that U.S. troops have “suffered more losses from us than we have suffered losses from them,” as Fox News reports.

Reuters noted, “Ghaani was quoted by Iranian media as saying in 2017 that U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘threats against Iran will damage America … We have buried many … like Trump and know how to fight against America.’

According to the Tasnim News Agency, in October 2017 Ghani “slammed recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials against the Islamic Republic and said, ‘Any nonsense they say will be to their detriment.’” He also allegedly stated, “Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution we have never intended to wage a war against any country, but the global arrogance (the US) and its stooges have always sought for a battle. We do not welcome wars but if anyone invades our country, he will learn a lesson that would no longer even think of aggression (against Iran).”

The Middle East Institute reported in July 2017 that Ghani stated, "America has suffered more losses from us than we have suffered losses from them."