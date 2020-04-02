General Milley Drops Hammer On Mexican Cartels: ‘We Will Defend Our Country Regardless Of The Cost’ (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley warned Mexican drug cartels that are trying to ramp up drug trafficking into the U.S. as the country deals with a pandemic that the U.S. military will defend the country “regardless of the cost.”

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley: “We’re at war with COVID-19. We’re at war with terrorists and we are at war with the drug cartels as well… You will not penetrate this country… You’re not going to come in here and kill additional Americans.” pic.twitter.com/yyHNBOFPtT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 1, 2020

Milley’s remarks came after President Donald Trump announced late on Tuesday afternoon that the administration was launching a massive new offensive against the Mexican drug cartels that includes support from the U.S. Military.

“Today the United States is launching enhanced counter narcotics operations in the western hemisphere to protect the American people from the deadly scourge of illegal narcotics,” Trump said. “We are deploying additional Navy destroyers, combat ships, aircraft and helicopters, Coast Guard cutters and Air Force surveillance aircraft, doubling the capabilities in the region.” – READ MORE

