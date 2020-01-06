General David Petraeus: Trump administration ‘impressively handled’ strike on Iranian terrorist

Retired four-star Gen. David Petraeus praised the Trump administration’s handling of the drone strike that took out Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani.

In an interview with Public Radio International, the decorated military veteran and former head of the CIA was asked if he had confidence in the Trump White House to navigate the complexities around the killing of Soleimani.

“Well, I think that this particular episode has been fairly impressively handled,” Patraeus responded.

Petraeus also noted that the killing of Soleimani has greater implications than U.S. operation that led to the death of terrorist Osama bin Laden.

"Again, it is impossible to overstate the significance of this action," he said. "This is much more substantial than the killing of Osama bin Laden. It's even more substantial than the killing of Baghdadi."