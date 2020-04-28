Gen. Flynn Lawyer to PAINE: Key Documents Could Be Unsealed as Soon As Today

The lead counsel for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said records that were filed under seal last week that may exonerate her client could be released publicly as soon as Tuesday.

Sidney Powell, the lead lawyer for the former National Security Advisor of President Trump, gave an update early Tuesday morning to True Pundit’s Thomas Paine. Powell informed Paine that if the documents were not unsealed today, she expected the records to be unsealed on Wednesday.

Earlier Monday night on Fox News, Powell, a former federal prosecutor, said she was told by an assistant U.S. attorney assigned to the case that they are working on having the records disclosed publicly.

Powell said on Monday that her client’s plea — which had arisen when he had previously been represented by the high-profile white collar firm Covington & Burling — was “coerced by a lack of information and a threat to his son’s prosecution,” which she noted is reflected in the documents that her team filed in the public docket last week.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen was named by Attorney General William Barr in January 2020 to investigate the Flynn case.

This story is developing.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --