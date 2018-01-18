Gay U.S. Olympian Rips Selection of VP Pence to Lead U.S. Olympic Delegation, Says He Won’t Meet With VP

The first openly gay U.S. Winter Olympian, American men’s figure skating champion Adam Rippon, has criticized the selection of Vice President Mike Pence as the leader of the U.S. Olympic delegation to the 2018 games in South Korea, and said he will not meet with the veep.

Rippon expressed his distaste over the choice of Pence due to the VP’s supposed support of “conversion therapy” when he was the Governor of Indiana. Conversion therapy maintains that homosexuals can choose to renounce their predilections and change their source of sexual attraction through therapy. Gay activists have criticized the treatment as a scam brought about from bigotry against their sexual preference.

“You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy?” Rippon told USA Today. “I’m not buying it.”

Despite Rippon’s accusation, though, Pence has never spoken specifically in support of conversion therapy, not as Indiana gov. nor as vice president. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the “bomb cyclone” hurled toward the East Coast and temperatures all across the U.S. dropped to extremely low, some negative, temperatures, Vice President Mike Pence was outside honoring a fallen soldier named Mihail Golin.

Sgt. 1st Class Golin’s casket arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday.

Golin died on January 1, 2018, in eastern Afghanistan during a battle in the Achin district of the Nangarhar Province. Four other soldiers were injured, two in stable condition and two recovering quickly and returning to duty. – READ MORE