Gay Rights Group Rescinds Award Given To Joy Reid

On Tuesday, a prominent gay rights organization rescinded an award they gave to MSNBC’s Joy Reid after more posts condemned as homophobic, transphobic, and bigoted were discovered online.

PFLAG National, which describes itself as “the nation’s first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people, their families, and allies” — made the announcement after more controversial writings from Reid were discovered on Monday by Mediaite.

In a statement, PFLAG Director of Communications Liz Owen wrote that the organization “has rescinded its Straight for Equality in Media award to political analyst Joy Reid.” – READ MORE

