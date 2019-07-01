Gay Golf Commentator: PGA Too White, Christian, Conservative, Republican

Finishing Pride Month Sunday with one last hurrah for the LGBT cause, USA Today sports switched its days-long focus from lesbian soccer player Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. national women’s team to a call for more gays in men’s golf. The newspaper’s website has obsessed on Rapinoe during the ongoing World Cup, but gave prime internet real estate to gay golf writer Eamon Lynch in Sunday’s edition.

In an opinion piece titled, “Gay men are nearly invisible in golf, but we’re not non-existent“, Golfweek’s Lynch, a gay with evident progressive leanings (see photo), complains that golf stubbornly remains dominated by heterosexual, white, Christian Republicans. Specifically, he writes:

“The familiar rap against golf is that expressions of diversity in our game are limited to wearing unconventional shades of khaki, that it’s a buttoned-up, hidebound world that stubbornly remains the preserve of white, male, affluent, conservative, Christian, heterosexual, country club Republicans with woeful fashion sense.”

Pro golf's long-term health and economy demand a more diverse audience, says the columnist and would-be identity politics promoter. Lynch said the PGA has been slow to get on board with Pride Month, and even Pride Month recognition of gay players isn't sufficient.


