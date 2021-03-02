Gavin Newsom Ignores His Own COVID Shutdown Rules AGAIN at California Restaurant

Look for another flood of signatures for the recall Gavin Newsom campaign after the California governor pulled another illegal restaurant stunt, this time not in a lush wine country bistro, but at a Mexican restaurant in Fresno.

Local authoritarians have shut down Fresno restaurants due to being in a Gavin Newsom-approved “purple” COVID zone. This means that not only can you not be inside a restaurant, but if you want to retrieve your take-out order, you have to wait outside. And you’d better be wearing a mask – or else.

Most kids aren’t in school because the state claims “there is widespread COVID-19 transmission in the county and nearly all businesses have to keep indoor operations closed or severely limited.”

But there was Gavin Newsom over the weekend next to a table of food and hanging out inside – also illegal – with actor and comedian George Lopez for about an hour doing what looked to be a PR stunt.

The governor met up with Lopez at the Los Amigos restaurant, which Lopez endorsed during a Facebook Live video.

Though no one else in Fresno could walk into, much less sit down in a Mexican restaurant because it will kill you, the governor, his staff, and George Lopez did it anyway because they’re better, smarter, and more special and impervious to COVID than you. – READ MORE

