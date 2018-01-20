Gatekeeper: Facebook Will Rank ‘Trusted Sources’ of News Based on ‘User Surveys’

Facebook will reportedly begin to rank news outlets based on the level of trust users have in them as determined by surveys conducted by the social media platform.

The Washington Post reports that shortly after Facebook announced major changes to their newsfeed, which would prioritize posts from users’ friends and family above publications and advertisers, the social media service will now allow users to rank news outlets by level of trust. This seems to be a reaction by Facebook to criticism over the alleged spread of “fake news” across their platform. Facebook previously appointed ABC News and Snopes, among others, as arbiters of fake news, but it seems that the company will now use a survey of users to determine which news sources are trusted the most.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the new timeline change in a post on Facebook’s blog. Zuckerberg stated, “Today I’m sharing our second major update this year: to make sure the news you see, while less overall, is high quality. I’ve asked our product teams to make sure we prioritize news that is trustworthy, informative, and local. And we’re starting next week with trusted sources.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Facebook has rolled out yet another change to its newsfeed, which they say will give greater visibility to posts from “friends and family.” The subtext is that it will decrease visibility to pages run by publishers and news sites, escalating the social media giant’s running battle with the publishing industry.

The influence of Facebook over the success or failure of publishers and news sites has expanded astronomically over the past few years. Consider this: at the inauguration of President Trump, Fox News’ coverage attracted the most viewers on cable news – an average of 8.8 million. But their Facebook video of the same event attracted almost twice that number: 16 million. In 2017, the most-shared news video on the platform was viewed no fewer than 67 million times. Facebook now has the power to make or break publishers.

If the latest newsfeed change is anything to go by, they’re now keen on breaking them. The change is going to slow the spread of content from all media outlets across Facebook, in a move that The Hill has speculated may be due to the pressure the platform is under to stop the flow of “fake news.” Given that attempts to target individual publishers can lead to charges of political bias, something which in the past almost led to a Senate-led investigation of Facebook, the platform might be trying to get around the problem by diminishing the reach of all publishers equally.

With Facebook’s change threatening to rob news sites and publishers of potentially millions of views, the change only further underscores Facebook’s extraordinary influence over the media landscape. No other organization in history, save perhaps the politburo of the Soviet Union during the era of the Warsaw Pact, has had this much influence over so many news outlets at the same time. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Facebook’s News Feed is broken. No, that is’t a comment on the current state of social media or Mark Zuckerberg’s pledge to fix what’s broken about Facebook.

I mean, it’s literally broken. Many users are reporting that they’re opening the Facebook app and website only to see a big, blank space that says “there are no more posts to show right now.”

Though not affecting all users, the glitch appears to be fairly widespread, with a number of users reporting some variation of the “no posts” issue.

Facebook is broken right now. pic.twitter.com/VHMpX3IJmL — Meredith Guthrie (@meredithea) January 16, 2018

I'm honestly loving the new Facebook algorithm pic.twitter.com/UNcjOemJWt — eve peyser (@evepeyser) January 16, 2018

While the apparent glitch may be an annoyance for some Facebook addicts, others are pointing out that it’s actually kind of nice to have some News Feed silence for a change. – READ MORE

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg announced major changes to his social media empire this week that caused stocks — and his fortune — to tumble, Bloomberg news reported.

Zuckerberg lost $3.3 billion Friday after he said content from family and friends, and not media outlets and businesses, will dominate Facebook’s news feed. Facebook’s shares fell as much as 5.5 percent, to $177.40,” Bloomberg reported.

But Zuckerberg won’t be going broke anytime soon. Although he lost his spot as the world’s fourth-richest person to Spanish retail billionaire Amancio Ortega, Zuckerberg’s fortune is still standing strong at $74 billion.

Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives said in published reports that the changes will be better for users and the company in the long run. – READ MORE