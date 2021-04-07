Gas Prices Could Hit $3 Per Gallon Soon, Biden Having a ‘Profound Impact’

Gas prices across the country have been noticeably on the rise in recent weeks, and an analyst warns that it shows no signs of stopping.

Patrick De Haan, petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, suggested that President Joe Biden’s energy policies could bring the national average to $3.

“The Biden administration is going to have a profound impact on the oil and gas sector. A lot of Americans, of course, saying, you know, this is what we’re in the midst of, when right now it’s really the economy that’s pushing prices higher,” De Haan said Monday on “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business.

“But like you said, in the future, absolutely, the limitations on new drilling could eventually become an issue,” he said. “And, of course, now we have this massive infrastructure plan and how to pay for it.”

“And, of course, you know, the potential is there, the federal gas tax hasn’t been touched since 1993. So motorists really need to be on alert for rising gas prices this year.”

De Haan said the average gas price “certainly could rub up against $3 a gallon” in the coming weeks. – READ MORE

