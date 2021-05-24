Gas Prices at 6-Year High Even After Colonial Pipeline Restarts

Gasoline prices are now at levels unseen since the last Democratic president.

Although on Tuesday prices slipped two-tenths of a penny, according to data from the American Automobile Association reviewed by ABC News, the average price of $3.043 per gallon of regular gas was 62 percent higher than a year ago, when the average was $1.879 per gallon.

ABC reported that gas prices have not been this high since 2014, when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.

A 63% increase in gasoline prices in the past year while Joe Biden suspends drilling and cancels pipelines. Yep, Joe’s really helping the little guy. — Jim (@Jep4577) May 18, 2021

Data provided by the AAA revealed that the national average price jumped eight cents.

Price hikes in southeastern states such as Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina went as high as 21 cents amid the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

Although the pipeline operator reportedly paid nearly $5 million in a ransomware attack and the line was turned back on last week, many stations still have no fuel.- READ MORE

