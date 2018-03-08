Gary Oldman’s Son Denies Mother’s Domestic Abuse Allegation: ‘It Didn’t Happen’

Gary Oldman’s son Gulliver Oldman categorically denied his mother’s domestic abuse allegation against his father.

Gulliver Oldman released an open letter after the Daily Mail and TMZ resurfaced the allegation, made by former model Donya Fiorentino in 2001, according to People. Oldman won the Best Actor Award at the Oscars Sunday.

“It has been troubling and painful to see that these false allegations against my father being written about again, especially after this was all settled years ago. In my eyes it is disgusting that so-called ‘journalists’ have seen fit to spread and perpetuate the lie,” the 20-year-old Oldman wrote in the letter. In divorce papers, Fiorentino alleged the “Darkest Hour” star tried to choke her and hit her in the face several times with a phone receiver while she made a 911 call. – READ MORE

