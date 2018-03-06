Gary Cohn to Resign as Trump’s Top Economic Adviser

Gary D. Cohn, President Trump’s top economic adviser, plans to resign, becoming the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the Trump administration, White House officials said on Tuesday.

White House confirms: Gary Cohn is leaving his job. “It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies…I am grateful to the president for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the administration great success in the future,” Cohn says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 6, 2018

The officials insisted there was no single factor behind the departure of Mr. Cohn, who heads the National Economic Council. But his decision to leave came after he seemed poised to lose an internal struggle amid a Wild West-style process over Mr. Trump’s plan to impose large tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again,” Mr. Trump said in a statement to The New York Times. “He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”

Mr. Cohn is expected to leave in the coming weeks. He will join a string of recent departures by senior White House officials, including Mr. Trump’s communications director and a powerful staff secretary. – READ MORE

