Gang member arrested for dumping water on NYPD officer, police say

New York City police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a gang member seen in a viral video dumping a bucket of water on a uniformed officer.

The arrest comes after widely-publicized footage of the incident showed uniformed NYPD officers getting doused with water as they walked on a Brooklyn street. One man approaches one of the officers and pours a bucket of water directly over his head. The officers did not engage the individuals and seemed to be purposefully ignoring the situation.

“Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city,” the NYPD’s Chief of Department, Terence Monahan, posted on Twitter.

UPDATE: The individual wanted for dumping a bucket of water on an NYPD police officer in Brooklyn has been APPREHENDED. pic.twitter.com/1o4ZCXpGfW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 24, 2019

Police on Wednesday also said they arrested one person wanted in connection to a similar interaction that happened in the Harlem area of Manhattan.