GAME ON: Comey Memos Released to Congress Today, Per DOJ

The Justice Department has finally agreed to release the fabled Comey memos to Congress. These memos, the subject of which was the basis for Comey’s self-serving memoir, supposedly contain information that’s damning of President Trump.

More importantly, the memos were used to set up the special counsel investigation, now being led by Robert Mueller.

Comey says he asked a friend to share content of his memo with a reporter because it would prompt special counsel https://t.co/I294rPNNjQ — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) June 8, 2017

Comey deliberately leaked these memos to a friend. Now we’re finally going to get to the bottom of what’s actually within them.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1