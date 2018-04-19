View our Privacy Policy

GAME ON: Comey Memos Released to Congress Today, Per DOJ

The Justice Department has finally agreed to release the fabled Comey memos to Congress. These memos, the subject of which was the basis for Comey’s self-serving memoir, supposedly contain information that’s damning of President Trump.

More importantly, the memos were used to set up the special counsel investigation, now being led by Robert Mueller.

Comey deliberately leaked these memos to a friend. Now we’re finally going to get to the bottom of what’s actually within them.

BREAKING: Comey Memos on President Trump To Be RELEASED - It's Finally Happening!
About time!

