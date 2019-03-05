WATCH: Game of Thrones Sweeping Final season Trailer

You’ve seen the glimpses of new footage, you’ve seen the ominous teasers and now it’s time for you to see the trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones. Deep breaths, people!

Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark is the focus of the trailer at its start, with Arya saying, “I know death. He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

But what’s she running from? We won’t get that answer until April.

The action shifts to sweeping visuals of Winterfell, troops and all those dragons. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) approaching the dragons? Just beautiful.

Aside from some vague teases about bittersweet endings and what sounds like one hell of a huge battle sequence, details on the final season of Game of Thrones have been kept under tight wraps. HBO and producers went to great lengths to guard against spoilers, including shooting much of the final episode on a closed set with crews decked out in special passes, according to EW.

