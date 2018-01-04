Gallup: Trump Approval Rating Highest Since July

Americans’ view of Donald Trump dropped over the summer and into the fall, but following the passage of the GOP tax bill, his rating is up.

A new poll released by Gallup shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating spiked to a six-month high. His approval rating rose to 39 percent in the final week of December, a jump from his all-time low of 35 percent earlier in the year.

Although the polling data does not speculate about the cause for the rise in Trump’s approval, the passage of the Republicans’ tax reform package could have played a role. – READ MORE

