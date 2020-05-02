Gallup: Trump Approval Flips, Reaches Record High Among Independents

While presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to maintain a solid lead over President Trump in most national polls and in many of the key battleground states, Trump has received some good polling news this week that, if he can build on it, could make him tough to beat come November.

According to Gallup ‘s recent survey, Americans’ views on Trump’s handling of the job have reached some high points, including among Independents. “Gallup’s April 14-28 poll finds Trump’s overall job approval at 49%, the same as in a March 13-22 poll but higher than his reading of 43% in an April 1-14 survey,” Gallup reports.

“Most of the variation in Trump’s recent job approval rating is among independents,” the polling group explains. “In the current poll, 47% of independents approve of the job he is doing as president, the highest Gallup has measured for the group to date. Ninety-three percent of Republicans and 8% of Democrats approve of the job Trump is doing.”

What is flipping Trump’s net approval to the positive territory? Gallup suggests it’s the increasing connection between Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and his overall approval. Trump’s job approval is nearly identical to Americans’ view of his handing of the COVID-19 response, 50% approving and 48% disapproving. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --