Gallup Poll’s New Math: Hillary’s ‘Most Admired’…at 61 Percent Disapproval

One of the most annoying polling stories of the year is Gallup’s Most Admired poll, since it asks 1,000 Americans who they admire, and offers no menu of choices. Here’s the CNN.com headline this year: “Gallup: Obama, Hillary Clinton remain most admired.” CNN pairs that with a video on “President Obama’s Best Speech Moments.”

CNN’s Eli Watkins began: “Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remain the most admired man and woman in the United States — a 10-year trend for Obama and 16 years running for Clinton.” He later added: “Clinton has topped the list 16 years running and taken the top spot 22 times total, which Gallup said was more than anyone else — man or woman.”

But does that mean Hillary is popular? Even Watkins reported Hillary “won” this poll with just nine percent of respondents stating her name. Now let’s look at the same Gallup polling organization, earlier this month:“Her favorable rating has fallen five percentage points since June to a new low of 36%, while her unfavorable rating has hit a new high of 61%.”

So 61 percent disapprove of America’s “Most Admired” Woman? None of the media stories on that Gallup poll would put two and two (or nine percent and 61 percent) together. A number of papers ran a brief story by Bloomberg News that didn’t combine them. – READ MORE

