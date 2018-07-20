Gallup Poll Shows Americans Couldn’t Care Less (Literally) About ‘Situation With Russia’

Judging from the mainstream media’s breathless coverage of President Trump’s alleged blunders in Helsinki during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it’s clearly the biggest story in the history of the world (mankind’s harnessing of fire is a distant second).

So what do Americans think? What percentage think the “situation with Russia” is “the most important problem facing the country today”?

No, that’s the answer, an asterisk. The percentage of people who think Russia is the most pressing issue is literally unmeasurable.

Gallup did a poll of 1,033 people from July 1 to July 11 and found 37 issues Americans care more about.– READ MORE

Mark Levin appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” earlier this week and offered sharp criticism of the mainstream media’s slanted coverage of President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Levin told host Sean Hannity, “Well, comparing the president’s conference with Putin to Pearl Harbor, 9/11, Kristallnacht, the beginning of the holocaust, calling him a traitor and treasonous. You know, two weeks ago they said he was running Japanese internment camps and Nazi concentration camps, this is the pseudo-media.”

Levin could not resist working in a jab at media darling porn star Stormy Daniels, who was arrested recently and released with no charge.- READ MORE

