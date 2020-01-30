Gallup Poll: Race Relations See Double-Digit Increase Since Trump Entered White House

A new Gallup poll indicates that satisfaction with race relations and the position of minorities in America have significantly increased since President Trump took office.

The findings deliver a significant blow to the media-driven fiction that Trump is a racist.

Gallup’s survey demonstrates numerous categories in which the President has improved the lives of Americans since relieving Barack Obama of his duties in January of 2017.

The polling indicates double-digit improvements in how Americans view the nation’s economy, security from terrorism, military strength and … the state of race relations.

Gallup also reports increases in “the position of blacks and other racial minorities, the distribution of income and wealth, and the opportunity for a person to get ahead through hard work.”

The position of blacks and other racial minorities in the nation rose 9 percent since Obama’s last day in office, while the state of race relations in America shot up 14 percent. – READ MORE