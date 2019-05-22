Gallup Poll: Nearly 50 percent of Americans would vote for a socialist presidential candidate

Nearly half of Americans said they would vote for a socialist presidential candidate, according to a new Gallup Poll.

The survey showed that 47 percent of adults would vote for a socialist candidate and that 43 percent of Americans believe that socialism in some form would be good for the country.

Results from the poll published on Monday also found that the majority of Democrats have a positive view of socialism, but that’s not a major shift over the past eight years that Gallup has tracked the metric. Only 47 percent of Democrats have a positive view of capitalism.

Gallup conducted a random telephone survey April 17-30 of 1,024 adults from all 50 states including the District of Columbia. The survey’s margin of error is 4 percent.

Still, 51 percent of Americans said socialism would be a bad thing for the country. – READ MORE