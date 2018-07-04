Gallup: Guess which party is more likely to be ‘extremely proud’ to be Americans?

There’s no reason to celebrate this new Gallup poll, which shows a record low number of Americans saying that they’re “extremely proud” to be Americans.

From Gallup: Just 47 percent in the U.S. say they're "extremely proud" to be Americans — a record low. Among Dems, it's just 32%, compared with 74% for Republicans. https://t.co/i5eGo5BfPV pic.twitter.com/hy4qUqN5bv — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) July 2, 2018

But check out that party-line split: less than a third of Democrats say they’re extremely proud to be Americans, compared to three-quarters of Republicans – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1