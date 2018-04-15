Gallup: Drop in U.S. Catholic Church Attendance Under Pope Francis Sharpest in Decades

Catholic Church Attendance In The United States Fell By Six Percent Between The Pontificates Of Pope Benedict Xvi And Pope Francis, The Sharpest Drop In Decades, A New Gallup Poll Has Revealed.

An average of 39 percent of U.S. Catholics attended church weekly during the heart of the Francis papacy, from 2014 to 2017, Gallup found in a survey released April 9, which represents a significant drop from the 45 percent of Catholics who attended weekly Mass from 2005 to 2008, in the early years of the Benedict pontificate.

Weekly Mass attendance among American Catholics had stabilized in the mid-2000s at around 45 percent, after falling sharply during the period comprising the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) and its aftermath, which many Catholics experienced as a time of confusion and upheaval. – READ MORE

