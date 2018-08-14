Gallup: Democrats Prefer Socialism to Capitalism for the First Time

Gallup Reported Monday Morning That “democrats Have A More Positive Image Of Socialism Than They Do Of Capitalism” For The First Time Since The Company Began Polling That Question Over The Past Decade.

The major shift, Gallup says, has been that Democrats have lost faith in capitalism — even as the economy has exceeded 4.1% growth and unemployment has hit all-time lows:

Attitudes toward socialism among Democrats have not changed materially since 2010, with 57% today having a positive view. The major change among Democrats has been a less upbeat attitude toward capitalism, dropping to 47% positive this year — lower than in any of the three previous measures. Republicans remain much more positive about capitalism [71%] than about socialism [16%], with little sustained change in their views of either since 2010.

The poll mentions Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has become a national figure since defeating incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in a primary race in New York while running as an unabashed “democratic socialist.” – READ MORE