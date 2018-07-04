Gallup: 55 Percent of U.S. Adults Say Country’s Best Days Are Ahead

A Gallup Poll Conducted In June Reveals 55 Percent Of American Adults Believe The Best Days For The Country Are “ahead Of Us.”

Those who said the best days are “behind us” came in at 41 percent.

The last time Gallup asked this question — December 2012, when President Barack Obama was president — only 47 percent of respondents answered “ahead.” That survey’s results also showed 50 percent of respondents answered “behind.”

The pollster says that Americans are inspired by President Donald Trump’s success in improving the U.S. economy, including the job market.

“The latest data, collected in a June 18-24 Gallup poll, come as satisfaction with the direction of the U.S. has reached a 12-year high, with 38% of Americans saying they are satisfied with the way things are going in the country,” Gallup reports on its poll.

“U.S. adults are also noticing the effects of a robust job market, with about two in three saying it is a good time to find a quality job,” the data firm continues. “By comparison, 23% were satisfied with the direction of the country in December 2012, and 19% said it was a good time to find a job.” – READ MORE

