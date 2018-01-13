Gal Gadot Wears Dress By Lebanese Designer. Outrage Erupts.

​Israeli superstar actress Gal Gadot is once again the target of outrage because of her national origin.

Gadot wore a dress designed by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab to the National Board of Review awards in New York on Tuesday, where she appeared along with “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins to be recognized for their work on the 2017 box office hit.

When Saab’s team posted an image to Instagram of the “flawless” Gadot in the dress, some Lebanese journalists denounced the designer for promoting “an ex Israeli soldier.”

“I’m not going to ask why she would she wear Elie Saab…but I’m asking why would his team post it?!!!!!!. Unacceptable!” wrote Al Jadeed TV producer Farah Shami in response to the Instagram post. Shami also posted a complaint on Twitter:

I don’t have a problem with her wearing @ElieSaabWorld but I do have a problem with posting her picture from Elie Saab’s account and bragging about an ex Israeli soldier wearing his dress! Don’t ruin one the few things that make us proud Lebanese people! Elie Saab makes us proud. pic.twitter.com/V5VGpDyS8o — Farah Shami (@FarahShamii) January 10, 2018