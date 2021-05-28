Gaffe: Joe Biden Blames Black Vaccine Hesitancy on Tuskegee Airmen Training Program

President Joe Biden mistakenly blamed the “Tuskegee airmen” training program for fueling black American hesitancy about the coronavirus vaccine.

“By the way, many of the older members of that community had memories of experimentation on black Americans that were not told about, like what happened, with the, you know, Tuskegee airmen and all those tests,” Biden said. “And so there was a great reluctance.”

Biden spoke about vaccine hesitancy in the black community during an interview with YouTube star Jackie Aina.

But the Tuskegee Flight Training Program was focused on testing and proving the ability of black Americans to fight in combat, not medical experimentation.

Biden was likely trying to refer to U.S. Government Public health officials experimenting on black Americans with the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.” The government study, beginning in 1932, recruited 600 black Americans to study syphilis but scientists did not treat them while they suffered the effects of the disease. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --